More than 90 shot, over a dozen killed in violent Father’s Day weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — This Father’s Day weekend marks the second-worst weekend for gun violence in Chicago so far this year.

Between 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, 99 people were shot — 14 fatally.

In one of the latest incidents, police said a 30-year-old man was walking on the 100 block of South Washtenaw around 4:18 a.m. Monday, when someone in the alley fired shots. The man was shot in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

In another recent incident, police said a 41-year-old man was on the street in the 3800 block of West Harrison around 4:30 a.m. Monday, when he was shot in the face by an unknown man. The 41-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning. Area Four detectives are investigating.

In another incident overnight, five people were injured during a large gathering around 2:45 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Central Park. Police said someone from a passing vehicle fired shots at the group, striking each of them.

A 16-year-old was struck in the abdomen and is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. A 24-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and 30-year-old man were also shot, but are listed in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives investigating.

At least 10 juveniles are included in this weekend’s violence numbers, their ages ranging from 3 to 17-years-old.

The youngest casualty was 3-year-old Mekay James. Police say Mekay was riding in the car with his 27-year-old father on the 600 block of North Central Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when someone in a Blue Honda fired shots into their vehicle.

Police said the father is believed to be the intended target, but he only suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital. But Mekay died of his wounds.

