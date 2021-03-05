More than 65k counterfeit N95 masks seized at O’Hare

CHICAGO — Over 65,000 counterfeit masks from Colombia were seized Monday at O’Hare by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Officers seized parcels containing the masks and noticed an unfamiliar smell on them. Upon further inspection, it was determined the marks were counterfeit and headed to a company in Virginia.

Authorities seized 65,280 3M N95 masks. If the masks had been authentic, the masks would have had a domestic value of over $401,000.

In September of last year, customs officers discovered 500,000 counterfeit N95 masks from China.