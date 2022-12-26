CHICAGO — The struggles of holiday travel aren’t quite over for many attempting to arrive or fly out of Chicago.

Between Chicago O’Hare and Midway International airports, more than 400 flights have been canceled as the region continues to deal with the remnants of last week’s winter storms.

As of 2 p.m., O’Hare Airport is reporting 122 cancellations between arriving and departing flights with an average delay time of 27 minutes.

SEE ALSO: Winter Storm fatalities and thousands without power due to bitter cold

Midway Airport is reporting 284 total cancellations with an average delay of 64 minutes.

Cincinnati-bound traveler Gladys Dawson has been struck in Chicago since Friday. She told WGN News that trying to beat the storm and the ensuing issues have proved frustrating.

“I had an alert right up until takeoff that the flight had been canceled. I go here and I kind of thought it would just be delayed, but no…I had to spend Christmas in Chicago without me planning for that,” Dawson said.

According to FlightAware.com, nearly 20,000 flights have been delayed or canceled across the United States.