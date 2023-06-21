CHICAGO — More than 40 wounded warriors are getting ready for “Soldier Ride Chicago.” The three-day ride starts Thursday and ends with a cruise through downtown.

Each bike will be fitted to each wounded warrior and to their specific needs and injuries. For some, this will be the first time they’ve been on a bike in decades.

This will be Nick Morrison’s first Soldier Ride, but he has been through several wounded warrior programs since his return. He served in Iraq in 2005 and 2006. Morrison said there is just nothing like being around his fellow soldiers.

“I like to say we train together, we fight together, we get disciplined together. So why after the fact heal together,” Morrison said.

Morrison said he has not been on a bike in nearly a decade, but is ready for the Soldier Ride.

Thursday’s ride is one of about 40 across the United States. This year, they will ride to Brookfield Zoo, Rosemont and then downtown Chicago.

Mike Ownes, an Iraq veteran himself, is managing this three-day ride. After a couple years of rehab and therapy, Ownes started working for the Wounded Warrior Project, where he’s been for the past 16 years.

Mike is also a veteran of the Soldier Ride, this will be his fifth.

All of the bikes are possible by donations. They have e-bikes, recumbent bikes and really try and make it possible for anyone to go on the ride.