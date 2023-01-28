FILE: Airport crews clear snow at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Chicago has deployed more than 200 snow plows Saturday morning to deal with snow and ice as more snow is expected.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said the trucks will focus on the city’s arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The department’s staff is still monitoring weather and ground conditions to adjust resources as needed.

You can view the city’s fleet as they are deployed online.

The city manages more than 9,000 lane miles of roadways.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Chicagoland until 3 a.m. Sunday.

About 2-5 inches of snow is expected in some areas.