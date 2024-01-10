CHICAGO — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered more than 100 firearms at security checkpoints across the city’s two airports in 2023. The combined number is down, albeit slightly, than the year prior, however.

Figures released by TSA on Wednesday found that officers recovered 72 firearms at O’Hare International Airport and 50 firearms at Midway International Airport in 2023.

The 50 firearms recovered at Midway is a record, TSA added.

The number of guns confiscated at Chicago airports in 2023 (122) is one fewer than the combined total of firearms detected in all of 2022 (123). That year, TSA officers found 85 firearms at O’Hare and 30 handguns at Midway, respectively.

Nationwide, TSA officers stopped a total of 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints, with the highest number of firearms found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2023.

According to TSA, officers in 2023 screened 858 million people, which accounts for 7.8 firearms per million passengers, a drop from 8.6 per million passengers in 2022.

Passengers at both Chicago airports brought firearms less frequently than the national average.

O’Hare remains the third-bustiest airport for TSA security checkpoint screenings.

Travelers found with a firearm at a TSA checkpoint can face civil penalties of up to $15,000. Click here for more information.