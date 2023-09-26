CHICAGO — Another group of migrants arrived Tuesday in Chicago from the Texas-Mexico border.

It’s not clear how many have arrived, but some migrants believe close to 150 migrants have arrived.

WGN-TV crews saw at least one bus from Texas packed with migrants.

But the asylum seekers were dropped off near Vernon Park Place and Jefferson Street, where they were welcomed by city officials.

WGN-TV spoke with Albert, who was on the bus from Eagle Pass.

When he had only been in Chicago for a few hours, he said he believes it will be a better life than the one he was living in Venezuela.

He spoke to WGN-TV in Spanish but said “I’m going to be able to go out and look for work, to be able to stabilize myself financially and help my family and get ahead with my goals.”

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said they expected eight buses to arrive on Tuesday. If all eight buses arrive, it would be the largest number of buses carrying asylum-seekers the city has ever received in one day.