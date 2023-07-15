CHICAGO — Two weeks since heavy rains caused devasting flooding on Chicago’s West Side and near west suburbs, there is still little in the way of official help.

But on Saturday, there were more calls for help, including from elected officials.

“We have experienced a horrific amount of rainfall in a very short period of time,” Rep. Danny Davis, D-Il., said.

On Monday, a civil rights attorney filed six FOIA requests in hopes of pinpointing the actions taken during the July 2 storms, including the reversal of the Chicago River, with questions on if that caused backups on the West Side.

On Tuesday, after Cook County proclaimed a natural disaster, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was able to do the same and opened up the option for many residents to apply for state aid.

If President Joe Biden agrees, they will be able to apply for federal aid as well.

The Water Reclamation District, which is in charge of water and sewer management, is urging conservation this weekend.

“Don’t run the washer, maybe hold off on clothes,” Kari Steele said. “Any situation where you have to use a large amount of water. Practice water conservation because we are still trying to empty out the reservoir from the last major rain event.”

Still, for many, the help has come later than hoped as they wait for answers on how to avoid flooding in the future.

“This is a disaster,” 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts said. “It’s a nightmare every day we wake up. But we are fighters. We are strong. We are not defeated and we will get through.”