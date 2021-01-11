More calls for Chicago police union boss to resign

CHICAGO — The calls continue to grow for Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara to resign or be fired.

Thirty-six aldermen are demanding Catanzara step down for comments he made after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol Wednesday.

Catanzara did not condemn the mob action. He has since apologized.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) is calling on the Chicago Police Board, an independent body, to fire Catanzara from the police department.

“It’s clear to us that John Catanzara needs to go. But the department itself needs to change and we hope that with his departure this will mean an opportunity for us to engage and really deal with the deep, deep problems that we have in terms of policing in our city,” Greg Kelley, SEIU.

Catanzara did not want to comment Monday.

The City Council will vote on a resolution to remove him later this month.