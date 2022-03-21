CHICAGO —Chicago’s beer community came together Monday to raising money for one of their own.

The Twisted Hippo was destroyed in a massive blaze one month ago. The Albany Park brewery was destroyed.

“We’ve survived a lot and can survive this too,” owner Marilee Rutherford said.

Over the last few weeks, the brewing community has rallied around Rutherford.

On Monday Dozens of breweries from across Chicagoland joined forces and donated time, effort and of course beer as part of a fundraiser.

Michille Foik and Katy Pizza own Eris Brewery and Cider House. They helped organize and hosted the event.

The sold out event has already raised $20,000.

That’s in addition to a GoFundMe that has already surpassed $176,000 dollars.

Rutherford said she does not know when they’ll be back up and running but they will make it happen as soon as they can.