AURORA, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: A sign on the front door of the Henry Pratt Company office shows that guns are not allowed in the building on February 16, 2019 in Aurora, Illinois. Yesterday five people were killed and 5 police officers were wounded by a former employee armed with a handgun in the company’s manufacturing plant. The gunman, who was killed by police, has been identified as Gary Martin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

AURORA, Ill. — Monday marks the second anniversary of the deadly 2019 Aurora workplace shooting that left five people dead.

The city will pause to remember the victims, including employees at the Henry Pratt Manufacturing Plant where the shooting took place.

An employee of the plant opened fire at the building on February 15, 2019, leaving five people dead before being killed in a shootout with police.

A memorial has since been created to honor the victims of the mass shooting.