CHICAGO — Students hoping to study the next generation of tech will get a big boost from a local organization.

The kickoff for the MLK Scholarship breakfast was held Tuesday. The breakfast is set for January 16 but organizers from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition gathered early to announce more support.

The MLK scholarship breakfast started in 1991. Over the years, more than 8 million dollars in scholarships have been handed out.

Last year, 82 students from 56 different colleges and universities were helped out by the fund.

The work also extends to the younger students as well. Working with low income students, some of which do not have a home, Rainbow Push’s program PUSH Excel is helping those younger students by exposing them to science and technology education with robotics and virtual reality.

“Many of the buildings aren’t outfitted with the technology,” Rainbow PUSH’s Rev Janette Wilson said. “Many of the teachers … they’re not being taught robotics. … Robots have to be taught so these young people learn this technology.”