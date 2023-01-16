CHICAGO — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is being honored throughout the country with a day of service — including here in Chicago.

Volunteers were hard at work Monday at Parkside Elementary School where more than 300 people joined state and local leaders in painting inspirational murals in the hallways and classrooms.

The event was part of the city’s MLK Day of Service celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King. This is the 29th year the city had celebrated the day of service across the city.

A total of 27 murals will be painted at the school.

Before the artwork got underway, state and local leaders talked in an opening ceremony about the meaning of it all.

This is just one of several events taking place Monday.

Volunteers will be at the school throughout the afternoon to complete the artwork.