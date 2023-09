CHICAGO — A woman with dementia is missing after leaving her senior living residence on Sunday.

Maria Colon, 83, was last seen leaving Montclare Supportive Living Community, located in the 4300 block of West 18th Street, at around 4:18 p.m.

Colon was wearing a pink hat, a white, pink and purple short and blue jeans. She has dementia and is 5’2″ and weighs around 110 pounds, CPD said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 312-746-8251.