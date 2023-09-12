CHICAGO — A search is underway for a Wisconsin woman who went missing after leaving a car that was stuck in traffic along the Edens Expressway, according to Chicago police.

Officers say they are searching for 53-year-old Fidelia Carpio, who was last seen exiting a car that was stopped in traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit (43A) along the Edens Expressway around 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Police say Carpio was last seen walking toward Cicero Avenue.

According to police, Carpio has blonde hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-1 and weighs around 160 pounds.

Police notified the public about Carpio’s disappearance on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Chicago Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of 53-year-old Fidelia Carpio to call Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.