CHICAGO — After being stolen several days ago, ‘Muddy’ the police dog statue was mysteriously returned sometime Friday evening to early Saturday morning to its resting place outside the Chicago Police Foundation Offices.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Muddy was taken from his location in the 700 block of North Dearborn Street in River North sometime Tuesday morning.

Police have not disclosed details yet on who may have stolen the statue — and eventually returned it — but Muddy is one of 200 German Shephard statues that were dedicated around the city of Chicago in 2017 as a part of the ‘K-9’s for Cops’ project.

In terms of furry four-legged friends on the force, CPD currently has around 65 dogs as members of their department.