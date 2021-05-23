Missing man,70, who may be in need of medical attention sought

CHICAGO – Police seek the whereabouts of a 70-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

According to Chicago police, Jesse Delgado disappeared from the 1500 block of S. Fairfield. Police said Delgado was last seen Saturday wearing a grey/black checkered button-down shirt depicted (as seen in the photo released by authorities) and blue jeans.

Delgado is Hispanic, stands 5 foot 6 inches, weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen Delgado or may know of his location is asked to call 911 or detectives at (312) 746-8255.