CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help locating an elderly man with dementia who went missing near a Greyhound bus station in the city’s South Loop.

According to police, Wilkins was in the 600 block of W. Harrison St. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and has not been seen since.

Huard Wilkin, 84, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information may call Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8266 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.