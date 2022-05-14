CHICAGO — A missing 79-year-old man with dementia was last seen Saturday in East Garfield Park, police say.

Booker T. Holmes was last seen in the 2900 block of W. Wilcox St. on the city’s West Side. Holmes is 5-foot-8-inches, weighing 190 pounds with brown eyes and a medium brown complexion.

Authorities say Holmes may be wearing a black tank top, navy blue Nike sweatpants with a white stripe, and Chicago Bears sandals.

Holmes, who is bald, does not have a phone on him, police added.

Anyone who may know of Holmes’ whereabouts should contact Chicago police at (312) 746-8251.