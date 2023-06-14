CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing from the city’s North Side.

26-year-old Noah Enos was last seen Monday at a concert at the Salt Shed. His friends say his phone died around 9:45 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His friends say he was last wearing a flatbill green hat with an eye on the front, a charcoal Polo windbreaker jacket, jeans and tan Vans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 312-746-6554.