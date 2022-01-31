Missing Forest View woman found dead on Chicago’s West Side

FOREST VIEW, Ill. — Police are investigating the death of a missing southwest suburban woman as a homicide.

Charisma Ehresman, 20, was last seen leaving her home on the 4600 block of S. Wisconsin around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 23. Family said she had missed work and school and had no contact with them.

Ehresman’s body was discovered unresponsive in the backseat of her vehicle Friday evening in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street on Chicago’s West Side. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral expenses.