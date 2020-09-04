Missing Chicago man, 88, struck by car, killed on Lake Shore Drive: police

CHICAGO — Police say an 88-year-old Chicago man reported missing by relatives died hours later after being struck by a car as he crossed the city’s Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said Thursday that Reynaldo Soria was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was hit about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along North Lake Shore Drive in the Uptown neighborhood.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Soria, who had dementia, made a trip into the city Wednesday morning.

Relatives filed a missing-person report Wednesday evening after he didn’t return home despite telling his wife in an afternoon phone call that he was on his way home.