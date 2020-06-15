Missing Chicago girl, 9, may be in need of medication: police

Takyara Boykins. Photo provided by Chicago police

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old girl was reported missing in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park neighborhood, and may be in need of medication, police said.

Takyara Boykins was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Keeler Avenue.

She is 4 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and has pink braids in her hair.

If you see her or have any other information is, please contact Area 4 Special Victims Unit Detectives at (312)746-8251.

