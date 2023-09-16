CHICAGO — A search is underway for a 68-year-old man missing from his home in Clearing on the city’s Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Police say Kevin Merker was last seen leaving his home in the 6100 block of West 63rd Place around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to police, the missing man is believed to be driving a Honda Odyssey minivan with an Illinois license plate “BY45662.”

Police say Merker stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 237 lbs. He has brown eyes and grey hair and was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt and jean shorts.

CPD officers say Merker may suffer from memory loss and could be in need of medical attention.

Officers shared the details about Merker’s disappearance in a news release on Friday evening.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 68-year-old Kevin Merker is asked to call CPD Area One SVU Detectives at 312 747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.