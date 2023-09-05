CHICAGO — Police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from intellectual disabilities.

According to Chicago Police, 30-year-old Jennifer Reed has been missing since around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Reed was last seen in the 1000 block of West 48th Street in Chicago’s New City neighborhood.

Reed, who police say suffers from intellectual disabilities and requires medical attention, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a light purple t-shirt, a leopard sweater, a black and white scarf and maroon gym shoes.

Police say Reed stands 5-foot-11, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes, and blonde and brown hair.

Chicago Police notified the public about Reed’s disappearance just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Reed is asked to call the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.