CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen Friday at a gas station in Avalon Park.

Demarco Clark is described as being about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to Chicago police, he was last seen on March 31 at a gas station in the 8300 block of Stony Island Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, black jeans and all white Nike Air Force Ones, police said. He also has both of his ears pierced.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.