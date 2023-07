CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl on the Southwest Side.

Police said Danna Mora was last seen Monday, July 3, in the 4100 block of S. Sacramento Ave.

Mora stands 5″2′ and weighs 120 pounds. She also has brown eyes and brown hair with a medium skin complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 747-8380