CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl from the city’s Little Village neighborhood has been missing for six days, according to community organizers.

Azreya Lomeli was last seen walking in the neighborhood nearly one week ago. Her family, along with members of Las Valientas, plan to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to raise awareness and seek a meeting with Chicago Police Department Area 4 detectives.

According to the group, Lomeli is the fourth young lady to go missing in Little Village so far in 2023.

Most recently, 21-year-old Rosa Chacon, who had been missing since January, was found dead in a laundry cart one week ago.

WGN plans to livestream the press conference within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.