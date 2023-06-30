CHICAGO — Most minimum wage workers will receive a 40-cent bump per hour.

The Cook County Board President was joined by the office of Labor Standards, the Department of Human Rights and Ethics and Arise Chicago to remind workers of the increased wages that goes into effect July 1st.

Under the city’s minimum wage ordinance, the minimum wage for large employers such as companies with 21 or more employees must now be paid 15 dollars and 80 cents.

People who works for employers who have four to 20 employees must be paid $15 an hour and increase of 50 cents per hour.

For workers who receive tips, it also rises to eight dollars per hour. If tipped workers don’t receive enough tips, their employers must make up the difference to equal the city’s minimum wage.

The Cook County Board President says the city’s labor laws reflect a commitment to creating economic prosperity for all workers.

“Enforcement of the minimum wage is just one of the integral ways that Cook County is prioritizing quality of life for all of our residents. I encourage employees to check their next check to ensure you’re paid the updated minimum wage,” Toni Preckwinkle, the president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners said.

Additionally, the minimum wage for much of Cook County will increase to 13 dollars and 70 cents for non-tipped workers and $8 for tipped workers — this would apply to suburbs like Berwyn, Evanson, Oak Park and several others.