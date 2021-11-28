Millions head to airports, roads in year’s busiest day of travel

CHICAGO — As the Thanksgiving weekend comes to a close, millions of Americans are heading to airports and onto highways Sunday in the year’s busiest day of travel.

The number of people traveling this week was expected to approach or possibly exceed pre-pandemic levels, so travel experts advise leaving early on today to get a head start.

AAA said the best time to hit the airways or road is before noon on Sunday, with the worst travel times occurring between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In spite of higher gas prices from this time last year, experts predicted that more than 48 million Americans planned to get at least 50 miles away from home, with 4.2 million expected to travel by air.

The CDC advises travelers get tested upon their return if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19, with testing available at O’Hare International Airport.