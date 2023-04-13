CHICAGO — The annual lineup for Millennium Park’s summer concert and film series was released on Thursday.

Taking place most Mondays and Thursdays, the music series kicks off Thursday, June 22 and runs through Aug. 21

6/22 — Tribute to Ramsey Lewis: A Gentleman of Jazz, with special surprise guests

6/26 — Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, El Laberinto del Coco

7/13 — Big Freedia, “The Femmergy” feat. Mister Wallace & Friends + VITIGRRL

7/17 — Yemi Alade, Son Palenque + DJ’s TopDonn & Dee Money

7/20 — Stephen Marley, Skanking Lizard & Jump Up Records’ 30th anniversary with DJ Chuck Wren

7/24 — Kurt Vile and the Violators, Finom

7/31 — Shemekia Copeland, Martha Redbone Roots Project

8/10 — Vieux Farka Touré & Cedric Burnside

8/17 — PJ Morton, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

8/21 — Carla Morrison, Girl Ultra + DJ Roxyo Sounds

The Millennium Park Summer Film Series will take place every Tuesday from July 11 through Aug. 29. Films are shown on a 40-foot LED screen from the Pritzker stage with guests in the seating bowl or on the lawn.

7/11 — Fast Five

7/18 — Turning Red

7/25 — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

8/1 — Summer of Soul

8/8 — Clueless

8/15 — Top Gun: Maverick

8/22 — Barbershop

8/29 —Everything Everywhere All At Once

Three festivals will also take place in the park. The Chicago Gospel Musical Festival will be held on June 3, the Chicago Blues Festival will take place from June 8 through June 11 and Millennium Park is the home of the Grant Park Music Festival — a 10-week season featuring classical music.

All of the events are free.

For the full schedule of all summer events at the park, including Saturday workouts, visit here.