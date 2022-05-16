CHICAGO — The famous “Bean” inside Millenium Park is one of the most recognized attractions and hangout spots for tourists and residents. But following a shooting Saturday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced new restrictions for minors in the city.

“Starting this Thursday through Sunday, unaccompanied minors will not be allowed into Millennium Park after 6 p.m.,” Lightfoot said at a press conference Monday.

The Mayor hopes new curfews and better collaboration with parents and young people will help reduce the city’s violence.

“This is the place where I grew up and it’s full of fun and loving memories,” Illinois resident David Burchett said. “It’s a beautiful area.”

The park’s beauty faded Saturday evening when 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was shot and killed near The Bean around 7:30 p.m.

“I find this situation very frustrating and sad, honestly, because the kid was probably just trying to enjoy his time in the beautiful city that we have,” Illinois resident Anthony Jdaidany said.

Mayor Lightfoot is also changing the citywide weekend curfew for young people to 10 p.m.

“Parents, guardians, you cannot just send your children out into the streets no matter the destination without knowing where they are going and who they are with,” Lightfoot said.

Illinoisians weighed in.

“I’m not sure if that’s necessarily fixing it the entire issue,” Jdaidany said. “There’s still a lot of other issues that need to be addressed.”

Burchett disagreed.

“I feel like it makes a lot of sense, especially with everything going on nowadays,” he said.

Chicago resident Daisy Rodriquez added that “Hopefully, people will listen and actually take it into consideration and continue to keep our youth safe.”

But the limited ban has drawn criticism, city and statewide.

The Chicago Teachers Union also shared a statement, with a portion stating, “Why does a black mayor of a city with a large population of black residents insist on deepening black pain and trauma? Our youth have experienced three years of a pandemic, which followed a lifetime of neglect of their communities. The mayor needs to be doing more to address violence in schools, mental health needs and entrenched disinvestment, instead of knee jerk curfews and bans on the use of public spaces.”

The Illinois ACLU said,” Curfews and bans create group culpability for all young people – whether they are there to enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown or something else. The vague description – relying on an undefined ‘responsible adult’ – allowing young people to be present in the park and the promise of strict enforcement will result in unnecessary stops and arrests and further strain relations between CPD and young people of color.”

The mayor says safe activities to keep minors engaged are available all across the city.

“I encourage anyone who is looking for these types of activities to visit ‘MyChi.My Future,‘ our umbrella organization that coordinates activities for young people in their out of school time,” Lightfoot said.

In addition to the curfews, the mayor says she has asked the Chicago Police Department to work with federal partners to speed up gun traces connected to minors.