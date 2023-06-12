CHICAGO — Two delays in two days and migrants are still unsure about what is next for their expected move to Daley College.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the decision was made with careful consideration of the impact the move would have on the families staying at the YMCA in West Ridge.

The families have been staying at the location at Touhy Avenue and Western since last fall. Reports say many children have been attending schools and their parents said they have made connections and that moving across the city would be disruptive.

The city originally planned to move the families to Daley College on the Southwest Side last week. The Johnson administration announced the move would move to Sunday.

When announcing the second delay, the Mayor said it would provide more time for planning and to consider possible alternatives to Daley College.

This weekend, the city plans to use the college as a shelter until August 1.

The city has been hosting migrants at shuttered schools and park district buildings, attempting to relieve police stations which have been housing hundreds of migrants.

The move to Daley College would free up space for more migrants waiting to be housed. Over 10,00 migrants have been bussed to Chicago since late August, most of them from Texas.