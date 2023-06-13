CHICAGO — Final plans are being made to transfer some migrants from the city’s North Side to the Southwest Side.

Migrants staying at the closed down YMCA in West Ridge will be transferred to Daley College to make way for those staying at police stations.

However, not all of the migrants are OK with this plan. They have been housed at the YMCA at Touhy and Western since last fall.

The YMCA shut down back in 2021, but has been set up to house the migrants who need shelter.

There is a family who’s daughter has been able to attend school in the neighborhood. But Tuesday, that could all change as the migrants are set to be moved to Daley College on 76th and Pulaski.

The move has been postponed multiple times since Friday.

WGN News reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office Monday, asking why not just move migrants from the police station to Daley College — but have not yet heard back.