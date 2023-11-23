CHICAGO — A church on the City’s South Side opened their doors to dozens of migrants in need of a hot meal for Thanksgiving Thursday.

With the food ready and the table set, New Beginnings Church in the Woodlawn Neighborhood welcomed about 50 migrants for their first American Thanksgiving.

“We want them to be treated the same way we would treat our family,” said Alex Pearson, head of security for New Beginnings Church. “We don’t want to make them feel unwanted.”

The meal consisted of the traditional fixings — turkey, chicken, potatoes, stuffing and all — with a translator on hand to make sure language wasn’t a barrier.

While the migrant situation in Chicago continues to be a topic of debate, organizers of this event said they hope to start a new conversation.

“They are human just like us,” Pearson said. “They need to be treated with respect, care and love — the same way you would want to be treated with respect, care and love.”