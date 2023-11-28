CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department’s Harrison District remains one of the few stations where migrants are being placed as the city finds housing for them.

The Harrison District has a warming bus from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., but the conditions even during the day are very difficult.

Migrants told WGN-TV that they’re experiencing freezing water, ice covering tents inside and out, and are not being allowed inside the station.

The goal has been to move migrants out of police stations as winter approaches.

According to the city, eight police stations have been cleared as of Monday, including Wentworth, Grand Crossing, South Chicago, Chicago Lawn, Austin, Jefferson Park, Albany Park, and Near North.

But there are still nearly 1,100 migrants at Chicago police districts, which has gone down from 3,300 in mid-October.

A volunteer said the city has offered to take migrants to a warming center during the day, but they’re scared to leave and miss their chance at being moved to a shelter.

A contact from Chicago’s Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) said she did alert officials about the conditions here, but WGN-TV’s still waiting to hear back if they plan to take any action.