CHICAGO — Migrants across the city are feeling the impact of the frigid temperatures as winter weather sets in around Chicagoland.

Many, not knowing what to expect, arrived in the city in sandals and shorts and are grateful for organizations and volunteers who have dropped off winter gear.

Jacie Sanghil, a migrant who was sleeping outside up until only a few days ago, said the cold weather is horrible, adding that she and her daughters are more accustomed to the heat.

They have since been moved to an indoor shelter and said it is something they are grateful for.

The same can not be said for more than 1,300 people currently awaiting placement and 1,198 people who are waiting at Chicago police districts.

A number of volunteers and organizations have stepped in to help, like New Life Centers.

“It’s super cold. They’re not used to this weather. Those at the police stations are trying to stay indoors, go to McDonalds or something to try to stay warm. They’re not prepared, unfortunately. This is all new to many of them,” Andre Gordillo, the Director of the New Vecinos Program at New Life Centers, said.

On Monday, Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced plans to help get migrants off the streets.

The plans include a brick-and-mortar shelter site that will work in conjunction with a proposed tent site in Brighton Park to help house migrants in the city.

According to Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management (OEMC), eight police stations have been completely cleared out, meaning there are no longer any asylum seekers waiting at the stations, but there are still many people awaiting placement at area police stations across the city.

In an effort to help those sleeping outside or who need winter gear, New Life Centers is accepting new and gently used coats.