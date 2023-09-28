CHICAGO — Recent video shows a chaotic scene what appears to be Chicago minors and adults attacking a group of migrants in Rogers Park Wednesday afternoon.

The families, who arrived from Venezuela a few months ago, said their children were attacked after school near Sullivan High School by a group made up of minors and some adults.

Mirna Mendez, the mother of 15-year-old Asdrubal, said her son was hit twice with a bat and kicked several times, leaving him bruised with broken ribs and a black eye.

Asdrubal said he’s always been looked at differently for being new and learning the language, but he never imagined it would have lead to this.

Another student, Anthony who was hospitalized after being kicked to the ground and hit with a bat during Wednesday’s attack, said he’s never experienced anything like this before.

In a letter sent to families of Sullivan High School, Principal Jeff Cooks says safety is his top priority:

“Physical altercations involving members of our school community have taken place off school grounds and after dismissal. Our team has been working diligently to de-escalate these altercations, and we have also reached out to the CPS Office of Safety and Security for additional support.”

The families said they plan on pressing charges on those who have been identified and who are at least 18-years-old. They also said they are working with the school on a safety plan.