CHICAGO — A migrant shelter opened last month directly across the street from The Salt Shed concert venue.

According to the City of Chicago, a migrant shelter opened in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue in the city’s West Town neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 18.

A small neighborhood surrounded by North Avenue and Division Avenue, along with the Kennedy Expressway and the Chicago River, busloads of migrants have been dropped off at the Elston shelter over the past four weeks.

WGN-TV reached out to city officials to find out how many migrants are being housed at the Elston shelter, but have yet to hear back.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 13,460 migrants living in 26 active shelters in Chicago, with 547 still awaiting placement.

393 migrants remain in eight of the Chicago Police Department’s district police stations, while another 154 are still being kept at O’Hare International Airport.

562 buses have arrived in Chicago since Aug. 31, 2022.