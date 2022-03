CHICAGO — Midway Airport is adding another new airline.

Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday it will add roundtrip service to New Haven, Connecticut from Midway.

Avelo is a budget airline serving smaller airports, according to their website..

The flights start at the end of May.

Midway is one of three airports Avelo will be serving. Baltimore and Raleigh/Durham have also been added.

In January, Frontier announced it would begin serving Midway. Those flights are set to begin at the end of April.