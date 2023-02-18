CHICAGO — Michigan State University alumni who live and work in the Chicago area gathered at a River North bar Saturday to honor the lives of students killed and injured in last Monday’s campus shooting.

Lights from hundreds of candles lit the second floor of Tree House where a large and somber crowd of Michigan State graduates congregated to honor the victims.

Three Spartan students — sophomore Brian Fraser and juniors Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner — were killed in the shooting. Fraser and Verner’s funeral services were held earlier Saturday.

“My heart weeps for their families and those that are still in Sparrow Hospital,” said Melissa Green, a MSU graduate.

After a moment of silence and some words of comfort at the event, graduates were encouraged to write uplifting messages on green hearts that will be sent to the Michigan State University Union.

“They’re asking for alums across the country to send in things that will go on the walls [of the MSU Union],” said Fawn O’Brien, President of Chicago Spartans. “And really just reclaim the space as a space of love and not a space of violence.”

O’Brien tells WGN that Michigan State University students can return to campus tomorrow and says many students are ready to re-unite and heal together.