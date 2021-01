Speaker of the House, Michael Madigan addresses the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ spring conference Wednesday at the Hilton Hotel in Springfield, Ill. (Lane Christiansen/for the Chicago Tribune)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Monday that he is suspending his campaign for a 19th term as speaker.

In the statement, Madigan said “this is not a withdrawal. I have suspended my campaign for speaker.” He said the Democratic Caucus can work to find someone else who can get the 60 votes needed to be speaker.

This comes after Madigan came nine votes short Sunday. He is still well ahead of his two challengers.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.