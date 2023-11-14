CHICAGO — It’s closing time for Metropolitan Brewing, who announced Tuesday that next month will be their last in business after 15 years.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the group behind the Avondale-area brewery said unresolved differences with the building’s landlord led to the decision. The brewery’s last of operation will be Sunday, Dec. 17.

Owners add there are no plans to rebuild or revive the brewery located at 3057 N. Rockwell Street.

“The last 15 years are a treasure trove of memories,” the announcement read. “We are grateful for every soul that passed through our doors, both on Ravenswood and on Rockwell.”

Excluding Thanksgiving, the bar will open daily through Dec. 17.