CHICAGO — To honor Chicago’s “best friend in whole world” Lin Brehmer, one of his favorite haunts is hosting a celebration in his honor.

Metro is holding a concert on Aug. 19 with performances by Bob Mould, Los Lobos, The Linburgers, Jon Langford, Kelly Hogan and special guest Michael McDermott to honor the iconic WXRT DJ.

Brehmer passed away in January following a battle with prostate cancer at the age of 68.

WXRT honored him a few days later with a special broadcast as so many great stories were shared about him. During that broadcast, founder of the Metro, Joe Shanahan, stopped by to tell some stories.

Shanahan said he had to tell “The Jack White story,” following a Lollapalooza aftershow in 2018.

“That night, I started acting like a 16-year-old kid. Who is jumping up and down next to me? Lin Brehmer,” Shanahan said. “I remember these stories and moments because the man meant so much to our community.”

Some of the bands Shanahan would book back then gained exposure because Brehmer, who was music director at WXRT before DJing the morning show in 1991, “was first.”

“He was first on a record, first coming to shows that were under the radar, the first getting the touch of ‘XRT love,” Shanahan said.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.