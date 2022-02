PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck by a Metra UP-NW train Monday morning in Park Ridge.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. involving train No. 6100 at Dee Road. According to Metra, inbound and outbound UP-NW train movement is halted.

Extensive delays are expected, Metra says. Dee and Oakton crossings are both blocked at the tracks.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.