CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. — A Metra train struck a semi-truck near Clarendon Hills Wednesday morning.

The accident involving Metra BNSF train No. 1242 happened around 8 a.m. According to Metra, the truck got struck on the train tracks. As the train was approaching, the truck driver jumped out of the truck.

Metra said the truck driver was not injured.

Both inbound and outbound train movement has been halted near Clarendon Hills. Extensive delays are expected, Metra said.

WGN Skycam9 was over the scene of the crash that showed the truck completely totaled. The Metra train also has heavy damage to the side of the train with multiple windows destroyed.

No further details have been provided by authorities or Metra officials at this time.

