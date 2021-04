MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — A Metra train struck a vehicle in Mount Prospect Friday morning.

The accident happened on a UP-NW train around 5:30 a.m. at Mount Prospects Road.

All inbound and outbound UP-NW trains are stopped in both directions, according to a Metra alert.

Metra train hit vehicle in Mount Prospect:



SB Northwest Hwy CLOSED at Mt. Prospect Rd

Mt. Prospect Rd CLOSED at the tracks

UP-NW trains stopped in both directions. pic.twitter.com/N78HPxx2NK — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 30, 2021

No further information has been released.

