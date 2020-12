MAYWOOD, Ill. — A Metra train struck a pedestrian near Maywood on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. and involves Metra UP-W train No. 42. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

All inbound and outbound train movement has been halted near Maywood.

Metra Alert UP-W – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Maywood due to train #42 striking a pedestrian — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) December 10, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

