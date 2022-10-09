CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a car in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the train company.

Two people — both from the car that was hit — were taken to the hospital. It is unclear at this time what condition they are currently in.

The collision happened near the intersection of W 111th St and Marshfield Ave. According to Metra, the train was in express mode between 35th and Blue Island and was not scheduled to stop.

No other information is available at this time.

