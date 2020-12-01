Metra to hold virtual Toys for Tots drive in 2020

CHICAGO — Metra has once again partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation in 2020, and will hold a virtual drive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a one-day toy and donation event at Metra’s downtown stations, Metra is asking customers to participate by making an online donation this year. All proceeds go directly to the Chicago Marine Corps Reserve unit for purchase of toys for local children.

Metra’s toy and donation drive has collected an average of 1,500 toys and more than $20,000 in past years when a one-day event has been held.

Metra is also welcoming new, unwrapped toys to be donated directly to the Marines at 3034 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625. Donations are accepted at the facility from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.